The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.74. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $164.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 24.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,420,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,133,000 after purchasing an additional 477,063 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Progressive by 87.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.