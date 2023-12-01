The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Southern in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,905. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

SO opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

