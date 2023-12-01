The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $37.13. 584,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,693,473. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.