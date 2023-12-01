TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TXMD stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 688,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

