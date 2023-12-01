Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,916,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,906,371.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $12,840.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $148,990.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $6,010.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $222,498.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $193,493.34.

On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $106,490.00.

On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $4,870.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $300.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tile Shop

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.