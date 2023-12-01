Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,916,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,906,371.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $12,840.00.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $148,990.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $6,010.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $172,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 42,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $222,498.00.
  • On Thursday, November 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,718 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $193,493.34.
  • On Monday, October 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 23,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $106,490.00.
  • On Thursday, October 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $4,870.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market cap of $300.58 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH)

