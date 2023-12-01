TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 449,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 308,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,492.0 days.

TIS Stock Performance

TISNF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. TIS has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

