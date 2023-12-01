TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC) Major Shareholder Holding Lp 2Tm Purchases 370,000 Shares of Stock

TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holding Lp 2Tm acquired 370,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,095,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMTC opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMT Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMTC. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,061,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in TMT Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,104,000. 50.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

