Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in November

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $15.10 on Friday. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

About Tokuyama

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.