TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck Sells 4,500 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $295.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $145.32 and a 12 month high of $307.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TopBuild

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $85,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth $769,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,058,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in TopBuild by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TopBuild by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,203,000 after purchasing an additional 51,409 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.