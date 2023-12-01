TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Trimmed by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. TopBuild makes up 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in TopBuild by 5,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in TopBuild by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.27.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,929. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $149.85 and a one year high of $307.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

