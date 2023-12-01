Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Nomura cut shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Toray Industries stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Toray Industries has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

