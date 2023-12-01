Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TD. Barclays reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

