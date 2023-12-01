Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.8 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

Shares of TOSBF opened at $30.91 on Friday. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.27.

Toshiba shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-93000000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

