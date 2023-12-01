Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Traton has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

About Traton

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers city buses, intercity and travel coaches, and heavy-duty vehicles for long-distance and distribution transport, as well as construction vehicles; vans, light- to heavy-duty trucks for distributors, and long-distance vans; bus chassis, commercial trucks, and diesel engines; and school and commercial buses under the IC Bus brand.

