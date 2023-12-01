Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Update

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Traton Price Performance
OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Traton has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $22.89.
About Traton
