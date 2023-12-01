TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 88,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 24,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

TROOPS Trading Down 9.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TROOPS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in TROOPS by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TROOPS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TROOPS by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

