Truist Financial Trims AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Target Price to $202.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $214.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $172.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

