TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Issues Earnings Results

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.55%.

TRX Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.76 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRX Gold in a report on Saturday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 995,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 339,930 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.