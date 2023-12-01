U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

