Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Uber Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.72.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,431,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.08 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

