UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 100,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

UiPath last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. UiPath's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,804 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter worth $643,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

