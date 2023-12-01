UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 100,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

