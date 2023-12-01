UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Director Rich Wong Sells 100,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rich Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 14th, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00.
  • On Friday, September 22nd, Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

UiPath (NYSE:PATHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PATH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

