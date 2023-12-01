UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Needham & Company LLC

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PATH. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Down 0.6 %

PATH stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.60.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.