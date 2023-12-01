Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.51% of Ulta Beauty worth $1,993,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $425.99 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.18 and a 200-day moving average of $427.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.83.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
