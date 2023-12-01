Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.20-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $425.99 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.18 and a 200-day moving average of $427.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 106.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.39.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

