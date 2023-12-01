Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.39. The stock had a trading volume of 883,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,201. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.33. The company has a market capitalization of $139.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.