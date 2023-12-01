Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,949 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 2.4% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,201. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $139.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.