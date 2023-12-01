United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of United Rentals worth $78,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $476.02 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $325.15 and a 12-month high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.57.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

