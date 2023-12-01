UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,247 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,741,000 after buying an additional 333,903 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $553.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $511.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.63.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

