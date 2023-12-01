Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $169.20 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.10.

In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

