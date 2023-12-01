UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 4.2%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30. 1,632,727 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,283,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded UP Fintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on UP Fintech from $6.32 to $7.37 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $731.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in UP Fintech by 240.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in UP Fintech by 215.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

