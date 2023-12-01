Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,599,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 548,193 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 404,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 761,771 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

