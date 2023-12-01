US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LON:USF opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Friday. US Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.85 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -10.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.62.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

