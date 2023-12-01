USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for USA Compression Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on USAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

USAC opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 1.44. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.37 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $965,703.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,284,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,662,039.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,531 shares of company stock valued at $7,443,475 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

