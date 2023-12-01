Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CTO Robert Travis Dobbins Sells 2,000 Shares

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,937,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,384,000 after buying an additional 519,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 29.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,875,000 after purchasing an additional 309,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alua Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 582,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valvoline from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

