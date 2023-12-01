VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,338,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,759 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $70,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 341,240.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,560,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558,804 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,033,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,646 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,011,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,691,000 after purchasing an additional 399,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,698,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,263,000 after buying an additional 670,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,918,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,665,643. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

