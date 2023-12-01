Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $549,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 144.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 279,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 49,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 3,498,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,222,546. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

