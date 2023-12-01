Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Decreased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,347,000 after buying an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 23,272,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,201,000 after buying an additional 1,239,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,097,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,362,000 after acquiring an additional 303,787 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. 533,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,536. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.45.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

