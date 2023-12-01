Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 488.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWV. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWV opened at $122.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.96 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $758.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.99.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.794 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

