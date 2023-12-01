Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 68.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,468 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,399,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.12. 207,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,750. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

