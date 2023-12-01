Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,100 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,639,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,770. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

