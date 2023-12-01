Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000.

VB stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.51. 181,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

