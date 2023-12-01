Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venus Concept

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept Stock Performance

VERO stock remained flat at $1.52 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.61. Venus Concept has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

Further Reading

