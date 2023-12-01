Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $241.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.31. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

