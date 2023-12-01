Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 519,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,246% from the average daily volume of 38,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69. The company has a market cap of C$46.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About Vertex Resource Group

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.