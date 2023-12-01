Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01.

Vertiv has a dividend payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vertiv to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

