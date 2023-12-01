Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 2771790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 1.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 299.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 30.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

