VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $36.00 at Evercore ISI

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on VICI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.45.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:VICI opened at $29.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $35.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,955,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $124,241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.