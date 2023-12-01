Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicinity Motor stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,224. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.57. Vicinity Motor has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.