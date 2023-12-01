Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an in-line rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.08.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of VSCO opened at $26.97 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.