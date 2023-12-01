Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Short Interest Update

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 317,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viemed Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VMD traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $294.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

